What next? RTÉ due back in the PAC tomorrow with new DG Kevin Bakhurst in the hot seat

DESPITE RYAN TUBRIDY and agent Noel Kelly completing a marathon day at the Oireachtas, there will be more questions posed on Thursday about payments made to the presenter through a commercial arrangement.

Representatives from RTÉ will return to Leinster House for yet more questioning by members of the Oireachtas Public Account Committee (PAC).

While many had hoped that the appearance of Tubridy and his agent might provide some answers as to what went on, the public sessions in some instances only brought about more questions.

On Thursday, the new director general of RTÉ Kevin Bakhurst will appear before the committee, presumably to outline the reforms he plans to implement at the national broadcaster.

Others that have been invited to appear include Adrian Lynch who is acting deputy director general, as well as Richard Collins, Jim Jennings and Breda O’Keeffe.

Collins and Jennings were not named on the interim leadership team announced this week by Bakhurst when he stood down the former board.

O’Keefe is a former CFO at RTÉ and appeared before the committee last week.

Yesterday, Noel Kelly of NK Management claimed that O’Keeffe was involved in the deal between Renault and Tubridy being underwritten by the broadcaster.

It is understood that O’Keeffe has declined to attend the meeting this week.

Speaking to The Journal after yesterday’s committee sessions, PAC chairperson Brian Stanley said RTÉ need to “put to bed” that matter, stating that what the committee heard yesterday “flies in the face of what RTÉ had been saying” to the committee last week.

“We will need to put that to them and see what they say about that,” said Stanley.

He said further questions need to be asked of RTÉ management about invoices that were sent in under the commercial deal, and the labelling of them as consultancy fees, as well as some of the accounting practices.

Stanley said that number of questions remain about the tripartite deal between Renault, RTÉ and Tubridy.

He said RTÉ need to come to the committee meeting on Thursday with all the answers, so they can “draw a line under all this”.

If information was misrepresented or misleading, then RTÉ need to “own up to that”, said Stanley.