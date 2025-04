RTÉ-PRODUCED PODCASTS may be formally subjected to same broadcasting regulations and standards as all other content published by the station under new proposals set to be brought to cabinet this morning.

Media minister Patrick O’Donovan is set to tell his colleagues in Dublin this morning that he will direct Coimisiún na Meán, the media regulator, to prepare a public service media content code to regulate podcasts and webpages by RTÉ and TG4.

All content produced and published by the broadcasters is subjected to strict rules around balance, fairness, impartiality, accuracy and independence of vested interests. Similar guidelines are in place for all media outlets in Ireland.

The broadcasters maintain this standard across all content, and are subject to sanctions if complaints made by the public are upheld in cases where content may contravent the standard, but new media – such as podcasts – have not yet been formally legislated.

In interest of accountability and transparency at RTÉ and TG4, O’Donovan is seeking to do so. It follows robust reforms to the management and governance at the public service broadcasters following the 2023 payments scandal.

The ‘General Scheme of the Broadcasting Bill’ seeks to support the further development of new media and bring it under the same controls as all other content. Podcasts have been largely operating under this standard already.

With that, podcasts and other web-page media, will be subjected to the same complaints and oversight procedure as all other content that is broadcast by the stations and will be formally funded through the TV licence fee.

⁠RTÉ and TG4 will be required to submit their performance commitments to Coimisiún na Meán in draft form for the years 2026 and 2027 and they will be required to take account of any findings from Coimisiún na Meán

As reported at the weekend, similar levies for online media and streaming platforms – such as Netflix – which made up part of the original legislative proposal have been scrapped by the minister.