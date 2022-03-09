Here are the main points to know on the fourteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Ukrainian servicemen walk in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine

IT’S DAY 14 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine have agreed a day-long ceasefire around a series of evacuation corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.

Vereshchuk said Moscow has vowed to respect the truce from 9am to 9pm around six areas that have been heavily hit by fighting, including regions near Kyiv, in Zaporizhzhia in the south, and some parts of Ukraine’s northeast.

The news comes as the US banned imports of Russian oil, firing one of its biggest economic weapons against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.

Here are the main points you need to know today: