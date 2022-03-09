Here are the main points to know on the fourteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
IT’S DAY 14 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Russia and Ukraine have agreed a day-long ceasefire around a series of evacuation corridors to allow civilians to escape the fighting, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said.
Vereshchuk said Moscow has vowed to respect the truce from 9am to 9pm around six areas that have been heavily hit by fighting, including regions near Kyiv, in Zaporizhzhia in the south, and some parts of Ukraine’s northeast.
The news comes as the US banned imports of Russian oil, firing one of its biggest economic weapons against Moscow over the war in Ukraine.
Here are the main points you need to know today:
- A new humanitarian day-long ceasefire in a number of areas in Ukraine has been announced to allow civilians to flee.
- Attempts to evacuate through safe corridors have been continuing – a convoy of buses has transported 5,000 people out of the city of Sumy, which was hours beforehand targeted by strikes.
- Over 2,000 people who have fled Ukraine have arrived in Ireland so far, with about 640 of them staying in hotels.
- After an unprecedented virtual speech to the UK’s House of Commons, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy received a standing ovation from MPs.
- US President Joe Biden announced a ban on US imports of Russian oil, gas and coal.
- Starbucks, Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have joined McDonald’s in suspending business in Russia.
- Poland has said it is ready to send MiG-29 fighter jets to a US air base in Germany so they can be delivered to Ukraine, but the plan has been rejected by the US as ‘untenable’.
- The UN’s nuclear watchdog has warned that the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is no longer transmitting data.
A British doctor has trained hundreds of Ukrainian colleagues for warzone surgery over Zoom as air-raid sirens blared across the war-torn country.
- A number of staff at the Russian Embassy in Dublin are in Ireland under expired visas, the Department of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.
