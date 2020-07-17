This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 17 July, 2020
US Supreme Court's Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned

The popular, liberal judge said that she wouldn’t retire.

By Press Association Friday 17 Jul 2020, 7:35 PM
49 minutes ago 5,921 Views 9 Comments
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released a statement this evening.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg released a statement this evening.
US JUSTICE RUTH Bader Ginsburg has said she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.

The 87-year-old, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment has so far succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.

She will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement issued by the court.

“I remain fully able to do that.”

She said her recent hospital visits, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.

A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.

“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said.

“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”

