US Supreme Court's Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned

US JUSTICE RUTH Bader Ginsburg has said she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer but has no plans to retire from the Supreme Court.
The 87-year-old, who spent time in the hospital this week for a possible infection, said her treatment has so far succeeded in reducing lesions on her liver.
She will continue chemotherapy sessions every two weeks.
“I have often said I would remain a member of the court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a statement issued by the court.
“I remain fully able to do that.”
She said her recent hospital visits, including one in May, were unrelated to the cancer.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A medical scan in February revealed growths on her liver, she said, and she began chemotherapy in May.
“My most recent scan on July 7 indicated significant reduction of the liver lesions and no new disease,” she said.
“I am tolerating chemotherapy well and am encouraged by the success of my current treatment.”
COMMENTS (9)