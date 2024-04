THE UK GOVERNMENT has said it is “too early to jump to specific conclusions” about the impact the Rwanda plan is having on cross-border migration on the island of Ireland.

Earlier this week, Justice Minister Helen McEntee said more than 80% of people seeking asylum in the Republic are now arriving via Northern Ireland.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Simon Harris yesterday said that Immigration laws will “need to change” as a result.

“Our migration system is about people fleeing persecution, it’s not about a situation where you can be living safely in another country – have status potentially in that country – and then come to our country and seek immigration status,” said Harris.

However, he added that changing legislation in this area is “not simple” and that there will not be a situation where people would be stopped crossing the border.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin yesterday said the Rwanda plan is already impacting on Ireland, as asylum seekers are now fearful of staying in the UK.

His comments made the front page of the UK’s Daily Telegraph, which said Martin was “complaining” about an influx of migrants from Northern Ireland to the Republic.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin today, Martin said it is “fairly obvious” that this increase in migrants crossing from Northern Ireland is due to the Rwanda plan.

The UK’s Rwanda plan will see asylum seekers who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally from a “safe country”, such as France, sent to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed there.

If successful, they could be allowed to remain in Rwanda, but if unsuccessful, they would need to apply to settle in Rwanda or seek asylum in another “safe third country”.

No asylum seeker would be allowed to return to the UK.

The legislation ensuring the Rwanda plan is legally sound cleared its passage through UK Parliament this week and was signed into law yesterday.

Martin said he doesn’t agree with the policy and added: “Clearly, we’ve had an increase in the numbers coming from Northern Ireland into the Republic.

“And it’s fairly obvious that a Rwanda policy, if you’re a person in a given situation in the UK and well, then you don’t want to go to Rwanda.

“So I think it’s a fair comment of mine. There are many other issues – it’s not in any way trying to blame anything or anything like that.”

Martin added: “I’ve watched governments all over Europe making big commitments that they are going to stop the boats, they’re going to stop the numbers migrating.

“Brexit was meant to slow down migration into the United Kingdom, and migration into the United Kingdom has grown exponentially, increased exponentially, since Brexit.

“It’s different migrants coming in, compared to pre-Brexit time. But I think it all goes back to what’s happening across the world. There are phenomenal movements of people who are fleeing war and devastation.”

However, a Downing Street spokesperson denied that the Rwanda plan was already influencing migration movements into Ireland.

“It is too early to jump to specific conclusions about the impact of the Act and treaty in terms of migrant behaviour,” said the spokesperson.

“Of course, we will monitor this very closely and we already work very closely as you would expect with the Irish government, including on matters relating to asylum.

“But of course, the intention behind the Act is to have it serve as a deterrent and that is why we are working to get flights off the ground as swiftly as possible.”

Martin’s comments follow on the heels of French president Emmanuel Macron’s criticism of migration policies that involve sending people to African countries as “a betrayal of our values”.

Scheduling of flights to Rwanda could take between 10 and 12 weeks, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said, meaning the first will not begin until summer at the earliest.

While scheduling flights is likely to take some time because of the procedures officials must follow, the plan could face further delays if the UK Government is taken to court again.

Opponents of the multimillion-pound plan, and migrants who are told they are to be sent to Rwanda, could issue legal challenges in a bid to stop the flights.

But it is unclear whether any further legal action would succeed in light of the new laws.

