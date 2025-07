THE DEFAMATION CASE taken by Ryan Casey, the partner of murdered school teacher Ashling Murphy, against the BBC following comments made about his victim impact statement on a live broadcast has been settled, the High Court heard this morning.

In a statement released after the settlement, Casey said he was now “finally free” to use his voice again, to honour Ashling and to “advocate for the changes we desperately require in this country”.

“Let’s honour Ashling by building a better and safer Ireland,” he said.

The BBC said it was “happy to clarify” that it does not consider Casey to be “someone guilty of or attempting to incite hatred”.

Casey had taken the case in relation to a BBC Northern Ireland broadcast of ‘The View’ programme in November 2023, relating to Casey’s victim impact statement at the sentencing of Ms Murphy’s murderer Josef Puska.

Casey was represented by Ronan Lupton SC, instructed by Tullamore firm Brian P Adams & Company.

At the High Court today Alan Keating SC, for the BBC, read out a statement on the settlement of the case on behalf of the broadcaster.

“In the BBC’s 30 November, 2023 episode of its live political programme ‘The View’, Ryan Casey’s victim impact statement at the sentencing of his late partner’s murderer was discussed.

“The BBC stands by the journalism involved in this episode which debated serious issues of public interest.

“The BBC is happy to clarify that it does not consider Ryan Casey to be a criminal or a racist or someone guilty of or attempting to incite hatred, or someone seeking to pose as a hero of the Far Right through his victim impact statement.

“The BBC acknowledges Casey’s personal tragedy. This statement clarifies any unintentional inferences that could have been drawn from the broadcast and has enabled the BBC and Ryan Casey to resolve this matter amicably,” the statement read.

It is understood the settlement is a six-figure sum.

Justice Alexander Owens then struck out the case and made no order.

Jozef Puska (35) murdered Ms Murphy (23) on 12 January 2022, by repeatedly stabbing her in the neck after attacking her while she exercised along the canal towpath outside Tullamore, Co Offaly. He was later convicted of murder and is serving a life sentence.

Originally from Slovakia, Puska had lived in Offaly with his wife and five children.

Ashling Murphy, a talented traditional Irish musician and recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her murder.

Casey’s statement

In his statement, Casey said he welcomed the resolution of the matter and said the case was not just about him but about “truth, fairness and decency”.

His statement reads: “Today marks the end of a long and difficult chapter of frustration and censorship.

“I took this legal action against the BBC not solely out of anger but out of a need for accountability and dignity for Ashling, for myself, our families and for all victims who deserve to have their voices heard without such harsh criticism or judgment.

“I welcome the resolution of these legal proceedings and the acknowledgements made by the BBC in their statement in open court today.

“I hope this serves as a reminder to all media organisations of the high level of responsibility that comes with running such public platforms.

“This was never just about me, it was about truth, fairness and decency.

“To everyone who supported me either in person, by post, text messages, phone calls, social media posts and comments over the last three-and-a-half years: I can now finally come forward and say from the bottom of my heart thanks to each and every one of you.

“Don’t think for a second I didn’t see all your amazing support across all platforms, it was humbling to say the least.

“I’d like to thank my lawyers, Ronan [Lupton SC], Gerard [Groarke BL] and Marianne [Deeley, solicitor] for their fantastic guidance, support and professionalism throughout the entire legal proceedings.

“I now move forward, finally free to use my voice again, to honour Ashling and to advocate for the changes we desperately require in this country, for the increased safety measures we so desperately need, and for a society that listens to its people, free of gaslighting, blacklisting or censorship.

“We all have a lot more in common than what separates us.

“Let’s honour Ashling by building a better and safer Ireland, we all know we can do so much better,” he said.