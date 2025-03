RYANAIR HAS LODGED a private criminal prosecution against a passenger on an internal Spanish flight back in January.

It’s part of what the airline describes as its “zero tolerance policy” for passengers who disrupt flights.

The airline said this morning it would take legal action against the passenger, whom it alleges disrupted on the 17 January flight from Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands, to Santiago.

Ryanair said the passenger attempted to take a seat not assigned to him, and became verbally abusive when the crew asked to see his boarding card.

The passenger was removed from the flight by police.

There were 137 passengers aboard the disrupted flight.

A Ryanair spokesperson said that it was “unacceptable” that passengers suffered an unnecessary delay as a result of one “unruly” passenger’s behaviour.

They added: “We hope this example will deter further disruptive behaviour on Ryanair flights, so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment as is their right.”