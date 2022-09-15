Ryanair cancels 420 flights tomorrow due to French air traffic controller strikes

RYANAIR HAVE CANCELLED 420 flights tomorrow due to a one day strike in France.

In a statement, Ryanair said that the flights were cancelled due to an air traffic controller strike taking place across France tomorrow.

The company said that the cancellations are set to impact 80,000 customers, with cancellations primarily of flights that fly over France.

“Due to a one-day French ATC strike on Friday (16th Sept), we have regrettably been forced to cancel 420 flights (disrupting 80,000 passengers) mainly overflying France,” said Ryanair in a statement on Twitter.

“It is inexplicable that thousands of European citizens/visitors will have their travel plans unfairly disrupted (Fri 16th Sept) by yet another French ATC strike and that flights which overfly France are disrupted by French ATC strikes yet domestic French flights are protected by minimum service laws.”

The company has said that all impacted customers have been notified by email or text.

“Ryanair sincerely apologises to its customers for these unnecessary disruptions that this French ATC strike will cause them,” the company added.

Yesterday, Air France cancelled more than half its short and medium-haul flights for Friday due to the air traffic controller strikes.

“We can’t rule out delays and last-minute cancellations” among the flights that remain, the airline said in a statement, adding that affected customers would be warned by text message and email.

France’s biggest air traffic controllers’ union, SNCTA, called its members out on strike, with representatives raising concerns that inflation is eroding spending power.

Additional reporting by AFP