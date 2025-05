A RYANAIR PASSENGER has received a €3,230 fine after causing disruption on a flight that led to it being diverted.

The passenger was flying on FR4204 from Glasgow to Kraków on 30 June 2024.

The flight was diverted to an airport in Rzeszów, another Polish city around 170km east of Kraków, after what Ryanair described as “inexcusable behaviour”.

The aircraft was carrying 191 passengers and six crew members.

The disruptive passenger was offloaded in Rzeszów.

A Ryanair spokesperson said the airline welcomed the decision of the Kraków district court, saying that it “demonstrates just one of the many consequences that passengers who disrupt flights will face as part of Ryanair’s zero tolerance policy”.

“It is unacceptable that passengers are suffering unnecessary disruption as a result of one unruly passenger’s behaviour. Yet this was regrettably the case for passengers on this flight from Glasgow to Kraków in June 2024, which was forced to divert to Rzeszów as a result of an individual passenger’s disruptive behaviour,” the spokesperson said.

“We hope this action will deter further disruptive behaviour on flights so that passengers and crew can travel in a comfortable and respectful environment.”