War of Independence era grenade discovered at Dublin property

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Updated 24 minutes ago
MEMBERS OF THE Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have destroyed a War of independence era grenade that was discovered in the Sallynoggin area of Dublin this morning.
Gardaí were alerted to the scene shortly after 9:30am today after a suspect device was found at a property on Sallynoggin road.
The ordnance disposal unit attended the scene at approximately 11am. The team established a cordon around the area and identified the device as a War of Independence era grenade.
The explosive was removed to nearby Thomastown Park where it was made safe in a controlled explosion at 11:40am. The bomb disposal team departed the scene at 11:45am.
A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: “Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.”
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS