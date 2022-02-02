#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Wednesday 2 February 2022
Advertisement

War of Independence era grenade discovered at Dublin property

The century old device was destroyed at a nearby location.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 2 Feb 2022, 2:38 PM
59 minutes ago 5,007 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5671348
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

Updated 24 minutes ago

MEMBERS OF THE Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have destroyed a War of independence era grenade that was discovered in the Sallynoggin area of Dublin this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene shortly after 9:30am today after a suspect device was found at a property on Sallynoggin road.

The ordnance disposal unit attended the scene at approximately 11am. The team established a cordon around the area and identified the device as a War of Independence era grenade.

The explosive was removed to nearby Thomastown Park where it was made safe in a controlled explosion at 11:40am. The bomb disposal team departed the scene at 11:45am.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: “Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie