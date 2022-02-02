War of Independence era grenade discovered at Dublin property

MEMBERS OF THE Defence Forces’ Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit have destroyed a War of independence era grenade that was discovered in the Sallynoggin area of Dublin this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the scene shortly after 9:30am today after a suspect device was found at a property on Sallynoggin road.

The ordnance disposal unit attended the scene at approximately 11am. The team established a cordon around the area and identified the device as a War of Independence era grenade.

The explosive was removed to nearby Thomastown Park where it was made safe in a controlled explosion at 11:40am. The bomb disposal team departed the scene at 11:45am.

A spokesperson for the Defence Forces said: “Should members of the public encounter suspicious items, or hazardous substances, they are advised to maintain a safe distance and inform An Garda Síochána.”