This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 19 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Some salmon returning to Irish rivers with signs of bleeding and skin ulceration

This has affected populations in both the east and west coast of Ireland.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Wednesday 19 Jun 2019, 6:20 AM
22 minutes ago 4 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4687102
One of the affected almon.
Image: Inland Fisheries Ireland
One of the affected almon.
One of the affected almon.
Image: Inland Fisheries Ireland

A SMALL NUMBER of salmon are returning to Irish rivers with signs of bleeding and skin ulceration, sparking concerns of a disease affecting populations. 

Inland Fisheries Ireland has warned that salmon first began appearing in Irish rivers with these symptoms in early June and by mid-June, there were reports of fish with ulceration in at least six rivers.

This has affected populations in both the east and west coast of Ireland, and follows reports of salmon returning to Norway and Scotland with a red rash skin disease recently. 

Inland Fisheries Ireland has asked anglers and fishery owners to report incidences of salmon with rash like symptoms to them to help determine the scale of the problem nationally.

Affected salmon show signs of bleeding, ulceration and haemorrhaging mainly along the belly of the fish and on the head and the tail. A secondary fungal infection normally sets in and may result in death of the salmon.  

River-Corrib-Pic-Final The ulceration of the skin can be seen on the the affected salmon. Source: Inland Fisheries Ireland

“It is unclear at this time what is causing these symptoms,” said Dr Paddy Gargan, senior research officer at Inland Fisheries Ireland said.

“There is some evidence that the disease may become less frequent with rising water temperatures and the problem has been worst in multi-sea-winter fish entering rivers early in the year in Norway and Sweden.

There is also a suggestion that the disease is related to a change in salmon diet but this has not yet been established. We are asking anglers and fishery owners to report any catches of salmon with these symptoms to us as soon as possible.

The body is working with the Fish Health Unit in the Marine Institute to sample the salmon in rivers to determine the cause of the disease. They warn that until the cause of the disease has been determined and the risk of it spreading established, affected salmon should not be removed from the water. 

Anglers are asked to forward any reports or photographs to salmonhealth@fisheriesireland.ie or by calling Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 24 hour confidential hotline number on 1890 34 74 24 or 1890 FISH 24.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie