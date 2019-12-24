This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Same-sex kiss cut from new Star Wars movie for viewers in Singapore

Local media reported that the women were seen embracing but not kissing.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Dec 2019, 7:17 PM
1 hour ago 4,786 Views 21 Comments
Image: StarWars/YouTube
Image: StarWars/YouTube

A BRIEF KISS between two women in the new Star Wars movie was cut from the version released in Singapore, according to local media.

The Rise of Skywalker, the conclusion to the nine Star Wars films that stars Daisy Ridley, was released in the Asian city-state on Thursday.

The film contains a brief scene where two minor female characters share a kiss – but the moment is omitted in the version screened in Singapore. 

The news site Yahoo Lifestyle SEA reported that the women were seen embracing but not kissing.

A spokesperson from Singapore’s media regulatory agency told Yahoo and other local online media that a short scene had been cut from the release, but did not specify which one.

“Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker has been rated PG13 for theatrical release in Singapore,” the spokesperson said.

The applicant has omitted a brief scene which under the Film Classification Guidelines would require a higher rating.

The agency did not immediately respond to an enquiry from AFP.

Under the guidelines, films containing LGBT themes or content as a subplot may be restricted to viewers aged 18 and above, while films focusing on homosexuality may be hit with a 21-and-over age rating.

Although open support for gay rights has grown in recent years, official attitudes towards homosexuality are often highly conservative in Singapore.

Sex between men remains technically illegal under a colonial-era law, albeit one that is not actively enforced.

The scene in Rise of Skywalker, the first same-sex kiss in the franchise’s history, was hailed as historic by some, but the fleeting moment between two peripheral characters was criticised as tokenism by fans hoping for greater LGBT representation.

Disney did not immediately respond to an enquiry from AFP.

Director JJ Abrams said he’s proud of bringing more diversity to the Star Wars galaxy.

“Star Wars is for everyone and knowing that there hadn’t been a representation like that, it doesn’t take away from anyone. It just shows that Star Wars is for all of us.”

Source: MovieZine/YouTube

© AFP 2019

