Documentary and new billboards to raise awareness of Mayo woman's disappearance 22 years ago

THE FAMILY OF Sandra Collins has launched a billboard campaign to raise awareness of her murder ahead of a TG4 documentary about her.

Marú Inar Measc is a one-hour crime documentary on TG4 at 9.30pm tomorrow night which will shine a light on the impact unprovoked murder cases have on families and communities in Ireland.

The last confirmed sighting of Sandra was on the night of Monday 4 December 2000 at approximately 11pm at the Country Kitchen premises on George’s Street, Killala, Co Mayo.

She was 28 years of age at the time of her disappearance.

Gardaí believe Sandra was murdered.

The search for Sandra has continued for more than two decades, it is hoped that the use of billboards and bus stop posters throughout Mayo as well as the TG4 documentary will spread familiarity with the case.

Sandra’s brother, Patrick Collins, spoke of the difficulty has family has experienced in the aftermath of his sister’s murder.

“Our parents, Eleanor and Joe, have gone to their graves far too soon due to emotional stress and the anguish they carried over our beloved Sandra. Nothing but nothing can be as bad as not having Sandra’s remains back.

“I have dreamt of a small family funeral for Sandra. I wake up with tears running down my face and yet realise it will be one of the greatest days of my life.

“I can visit her grave. We will have her home. We can talk to her at her graveside. We can lay flowers. We can grieve. Please give us our sister back,” Patrick said.

Marú Inar Measc focuses on how the bereaved families and the communities continue with their lives and fight for justice to keep the cases in the public eye.

Gardaí and Sandra’s family continue to urge members of the public to come forward if they have any information they feel is relevant to this investigation.

Members of the public gave been asked to contact Ballina Garda Station on 096 20560, any Garda station, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or Crimestoppers on 1800 250 025.

Anyone who contacts An Garda Síochána “will be treated with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity”, a spokesperson said.