Cocooning the elderly, policing Covid-19, Trump's $2.2 trillion rescue plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR last night announced that further restrictions on movement are to come into effect from today in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Those measures include cocooning for those over 70 years old and restrictions on travelling more than 2km from their homes except in specific outlined circumstances, which will last for two weeks until Easter Sunday on 12 April.

The announcemnt came on the same day that emergency legislation was passed through the Seanad and later signed-off on by President Michael D Higgins.

In the UK, similar restrictions on movement remain in place and in the US, President Donald Trump has signed-off on a $2.2 trillion spending package to alleviate pressures on the American economy.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are the main international points: