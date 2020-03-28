This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 28 March, 2020
Cocooning the elderly, policing Covid-19, Trump's $2.2 trillion rescue plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

The total number of cases in Ireland is 2,121.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 28 Mar 2020, 10:41 AM
1 hour ago 10,325 Views 16 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5060685
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR last night announced that further restrictions on movement are to come into effect from today in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus. 

Those measures include cocooning for those over 70 years old and restrictions on travelling more than 2km from their homes except in specific outlined circumstances, which will last for two weeks until Easter Sunday on 12 April. 

The announcemnt came on the same day that emergency legislation was passed through the Seanad and later signed-off on by President Michael D Higgins. 

In the UK, similar restrictions on movement remain in place and in the US, President Donald Trump has signed-off on a $2.2 trillion spending package to alleviate pressures on the American economy. 

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

Here are the main international points:

