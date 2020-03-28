Cocooning the elderly, policing Covid-19, Trump's $2.2 trillion rescue plan: Today's Covid-19 main points

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR last night announced that further restrictions on movement are to come into effect from today in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Those measures include cocooning for those over 70 years old and restrictions on travelling more than 2km from their homes except in specific outlined circumstances, which will last for two weeks until Easter Sunday on 12 April.
The announcemnt came on the same day that emergency legislation was passed through the Seanad and later signed-off on by President Michael D Higgins.
In the UK, similar restrictions on movement remain in place and in the US, President Donald Trump has signed-off on a $2.2 trillion spending package to alleviate pressures on the American economy.
Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:
- There has so far been a total of 2,121 confirmed cases of Covid-19 coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland along with 22 confirmed deaths.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced a raft of new restrictive measures to limit the movement and curtail the spread of the virus.
- A list of essential services which can remain open under tightened measures are to be published this morning.
- A number of online and virtual events have been organised to take place this weekend.
- Everyone in Ireland over the age of 70 is being told to remain at home and ‘cocoon’ as authorities attempt to get the coronavirus crisis under control.
- Health Minister Simon Harris is holding a teleconference with medical leaders including GPs and medical suppliers this morning.
- Thousands of gardaí will be out in force this weekend on foot, on bikes, and in patrol cars to ensure the public is adhering to social distancing guidelines.
Here are the main international points:
- President Donald Trump has signed into law the $2 trillion rescue plan to salvage a US economy crippled by the novel coronavirus, on a day the nation’s total count of COVID-19 cases surpassed 100,000.
- Members of the British public have been warned by police to stay at home after some tourists travelled to tourist hotspots in Wales.
