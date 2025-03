A SCHOOL SEEKING to hold disciplinary proceedings against a teacher who claims she was falsely identified as the woman at the centre of the ‘GAA catfish’ podcast has agreed to pause the process for the next two weeks.

Niamh Farrell from the Spires in Portadown, Co Armagh is a music and Irish teacher at Colaiste Éanna CBS in Rathfarnham, Dublin.

Farrell says she has been wrongfully accused of being the ‘GAA catfish’ described in a podcast by The Two Johnnies, which recounted stories about a woman pretending to be someone she was not while engaging online with male GAA players.

The school’s board of management had sought to hold a meeting with Farrell that was originally scheduled for yesterday.

However, Farrell brought the board of management to the High Court last week to seek a temporary injunction to halt the disciplinary proceedings, which was granted.

The case was listed for motion again this morning at 11am before Justice Brian Cregan.

Senior counsel for Farrell, Conor Power, told the court that they had served papers on the school.

Counsel requested that the matter be adjourned for two weeks and that in that time, the school would endeavour to put in its replying affidavit.

He asked that in lieu of the interim injunction which prevented the disciplinary proceedings from going ahead, there would be an undertaking by the school to continue on the same terms while the case was adjourned.

Senior counsel for the school, Barra Faughnan, said the school agreed to continue on the same terms as the injunction. He said they would endeavour to have the replying affidavit prepared before the court resumed.

Justice Cregan said he wouldn’t direct them to have the replying affidavit ready within the two weeks but that they should do their best to do so.