Govt needs to give rationale for late night decision to close Dublin schools, Fine Gael TD says

THERE HAS BEEN some criticism from schools and parents in Dublin after the county was added late to a list of counties told to close schools today due to Storm Barra.

The Department of Education announced yesterday evening that all schools forecast to be in a Status Red or Orange county should remain closed today.

It was announced earlier in the evening that this would apply to schools in Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Leitrim, Limerick, Mayo, Sligo, Waterford and Wexford.

At around 10pm, the department confirmed that schools in Dublin were also advised to close after a Status Orange weather warning was issued for the county to stay in place until 7am this morning.

A Status Yellow wind and rain warning is in place for the country until 6pm today. An orange wind warning was in place for Sligo and Leitrim until 8am and an orange wind warning will remain until 2pm for Donegal.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said the government “needs to communicate the rationale behind late decision” to close Dublin schools today.

“Parents need to know the detailed reasons and concerns of government task force,” the TD said on Twitter.

Parents have also been raising issues on social media about the late notice of the closure.

Enda McGorman, principal of Mary Mother of Hope Senior Primary School in Dublin, said school officials were “very unsure as to what to do” after Dublin was added to the Status Orange weather warning last night.

After receiving advice within the next hour from the department to remain closed, the school was able to give the “really late notice” to parents.

“Our children this morning will probably get an extra lie-in that they weren’t expecting, but I’d still be worried that some parents actually didn’t get the news,” he told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland.

He added that it may not have been realistic for schools to re-open today in the first instance, with inspections to be completed and time needed to “make all their plans for schools to be open properly”.

Schools in the remainder of the country should operate as normal as storm warnings are gradually eased today.

Schools in many counties were also closed yesterday in light of weather warnings for Storm Barra.