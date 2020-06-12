This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 12 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two-metre rule 'would mean one day at school weekly for primary pupils'

McHugh said if the rule remains in place, students will engage in blended learning from home on the other days.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 12 Jun 2020, 2:57 PM
1 hour ago 10,324 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5121318
Minister for Education Joe McHugh
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Minister for Education Joe McHugh
Minister for Education Joe McHugh
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

PRIMARY SCHOOL PUPILS will attend school for one day per week and secondary school pupils for two days per week if the two metres social distancing rule remains in place in September, Education Minister Joe McHugh has said.

McHugh said if the rule remains in place, students will engage in blended learning from home on the other days.

“I want a common sense approach to reopening schools in September,” he said.

“Where possible, children and young people and staff should be far enough away from each other so they are not breathing on or touching each other and this will have to be accompanied by additional hygiene measures in schools,” he added. 

I want to be very clear with everyone around the impact of one-metre and two-metre social distancing in schools.
At primary level the two-metre rule would mean almost all pupils attending school just one day per week. At post-primary level, this would mean most pupils attending schools two days during the week.

He said if it was reduced to one metre, primary school pupils would attend for two-and-a-half days per week and for secondary school pupils, they would attend on a half-time basis.

McHugh also said more funding will be provided to schools to help them pay for additional hygiene equipment and changes to classrooms. 

In late May, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the current government plan would see schools open at the end of August to begin the new school year. 

However, the reopening of primary and secondary schools as planned will be contingent on how Covid-19 is spreading within the community at that point. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

When asked if the two-metre social distancing rule will be reduced by the time children return to school in August, the Taoiseach said as of then, it was still too early to talk about whether schools would have to abide by two-metre social distancing guidelines. 

On 12 March in a landmark speech from Washington DC, Varadkar announced that schools and colleges around the country had been ordered to close. 

Since their closure, the Leaving Certificate examinations for this year were cancelled and a system of predictive grades implemented. Students will have an option to resit the exams at a later date. 

With reporting by Press Association and Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie