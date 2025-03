SCIENTISTS HAVE WARNED that yesterday’s collision between an oil tanker and a cargo ship off the coast of England could lead to an “environmental disaster”.

When the vessels collided in the North Sea, fires broke out, which emergency services struggled to get under control.

One crew member was missing but the search was called off last night, with authorities presuming them deceased.

The German company that owns the cargo ship confirmed that sodium cyanide was not in any of its containers, despite initial fears.

However, the US-flagged oil tanker, the Stena Immaculate, was reportedly carrying about 140,000 barrels of jet fuel.

A spokesperson for Downing Street said they don’t suspect any foul play in the crash. Dr Kabari Sam, an expert on Oil Spill Management and Response at the University of Portsmouth, described it as a “tragic, yet avoidable” incident.

He said that rescuing marine life “must be a priority, not an afterthought”.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says that while jet fuels are toxic to marine life, small spills in open water may not result in fish kills.

It’s not clear the extent of the spill at this time, but the fuel used to power the vessels, known as bunker fuel, is also toxic to marine life.

Dr Jennifer Allan, an expert in global environmental politics at Cardiff University, said a rapid response is needed to minimise the damage.

“The jet fuel will be harmful to local wildlife and beaches and the livelihoods that rely on them.

“In the long term, it could move up the food chain; for example, from fish into birds and people.”

It’s close to nesting season, so puffins, gannets, kittiwakes, among other birds, may fly around the area and become exposed to oil or petrol. Similarly, there are dolphins and seals in the water that may ingest it.

Beyond the environmental impact, there could be economic consequences, with the famous Grimsby fishing port nearby.

Prof Robert Marsh, National Oceanography Centre, University of Southampton, said the spill could also have more far-reaching effects.

“Any buoyant pollutants from the accident location will likely drift south and may be consequential for the south Lincolnshire coast, the Wash and north Norfolk coastal waters over weeks to months.”

He said that at a drift speed of 1 cm/second, it takes around 115 days to drift 100 km. The weather and wind speeds will also have an impact.

Dr Paul Johnston, a senior scientist at the Greenpeace Research Laboratories at Exeter University, said he is “extremely concerned” by the events.

“Authorities need to urgently assess the situation and put in place measures to contain the release of jet fuel and any other toxic substances from the two vessels where possible. We must hope an environmental disaster can be averted.”