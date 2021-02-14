#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Legislation on a second Scottish independence referendum due within weeks

The draft Bill, promised in the legislative programme set out last year, is due to be published before the Scottish Parliament enters recess next month.

By Press Association Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 7:26 PM
26 minutes ago 2,891 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354432
Image: PA
Image: PA

THE SCOTTISH GOVERNMENT will publish legislation setting out the timetable and question of a potential second Scottish independence referendum within weeks, Scotland’s Constitution Secretary has confirmed.

The draft Bill, which was promised in the legislative programme First Minister Nicola Sturgeon set out last year, is due to be published before the Scottish Parliament enters recess next month in the run-up to the Holyrood election.

Constitution Secretary Mike Russell told the Sunday National that “we said we would publish it before the Parliament rose and we will”.

“It is a very simple Bill, there is nothing complicated about it,” Russell said.

“The key point is we have said we will put it in front of the people of Scotland at an election and they will have the decision on it,” he said.

“It is proceeding according to what we said, it is a simple short Bill and people will have the chance to then decide what they want to do – that is democracy.”

The Scottish Government’s Programme for Government for 2020/21 said: “Before the end of this Parliament, we will publish a draft Bill for an independence referendum – setting out the terms of a future referendum clearly and unambiguously to the people of Scotland.

“This will include the question to be asked, subject to appropriate testing by the Electoral Commission, and the timescale in which we consider the referendum should be held, taking account of the current state of the Covid-19 pandemic at the time of publication of the draft Bill.”

Last month, the SNP released an 11-point “roadmap” to an independence referendum – setting out that a ballot could take place if May’s Holyrood elections result in a pro-independence majority, even if Westminster refuses to grant a Section 30 order.

The party plans to force the UK Government to into a legal challenge, if a Section 30 order is not granted.

Critics questioned the timing of the planned legislation given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said: “It is so reckless that the SNP are ramping up plans for another divisive independence referendum at this time.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The SNP’s threat of an illegal referendum is a distraction that risks our handling of the pandemic and will hold back our economic recovery.

“It is beyond belief that Mike Russell thinks that this should be the priority when lives and livelihoods are still threatened.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “It is grossly insulting that the Scottish Government is devoting time to this during a public health pandemic that is claiming lives.

“The public has made it clear that a divisive second independence referendum should not be a priority.

“All focus should be on recovery and bringing communities together, not pulling us apart.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie