Screen Watch: Your guide to the best TV movies this week

WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available to watch on TV and streaming services over the week.

Your Comedy Drama Pick

Green Book

RTÉ One at 9.30pm today

When Tony Lip (Viggo Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighbourhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on ‘The Green Book’ to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans.

Your Thriller Pick

Red Sparrow

FilmFour at 9pm on Thursday

When she suffers a career-ending injury, ballerina Dominika (Jennifer Lawrence) and her mother are facing a bleak and uncertain future.

She finds herself manipulated into becoming the newest recruit for Sparrow School, an intelligence service that trains young people like her to use their bodies and minds as weapons.

Your Documentary Pick

The Motive

Netflix from Thursday

Source: Netflix

Decades after a 14-year-old boy brutally killed his family in Jerusalem in 1986, this documentary revisits the horrifying crime.

Your Heist Movie Pick

Army of Thieves

Netflix from Friday

In this prequel to Army of the Dead, a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel) recruits bank teller Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) to assist in a heist of impossible-to-crack safes across Europe. Directed by Matthias Schweighöfer.