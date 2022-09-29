SDLP signals end to party's three-year partnership with Fianna Fáil

Micheál Martin and Colm Eastwood shaking hands when the partnership was announced in 2019.

THE SDLP HAS signalled an end to the party’s three-year partnership with Fianna Fáil.

Speaking following the announcement of the “policy partnership” in 2019, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I am proud of the fact that our parties have agreed to share this work and I look forward to its impact in the months and years ahead.”

Also speaking following the 2019 announcement, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood said the partnship would include a programme of public engagement and common policy proposals on economic development, Irish unity, Brexit, education, health, and housing.

Talks of a possible merger between the two parties had been ongoing at the time, however, rather than a full-on merger, the parties agreed to the “policy partnership”.

However, the Belfast Telegraph has reported that Eastwood has ended that relationship.

Eastwood told party delegates at an extraordinary general party meeting that the SDLP would move forward by “standing on its own two feet”.

Shortly after the partnership was announced in 2019, SDLP MP Claire Hanna resigned as the party’s Brexit spokesperson.

In a statement, Hanna remarked: “I remain unconvinced that an exclusive partnership with Fianna Fáil is the right vehicle with which to deliver the social democratic new Ireland I believe in”.

Reacting to the news today, Fianna Fáil TD Éamon Ó Cuív said: “The decision by SDLP must open a debate in Fianna Fáil about our future direction towards being a truly all Ireland party”.

In 2018, Ó Cuív was sacked from the Fianna Fáil frontbench for appearing to launch an election candidate for the Northern Ireland local elections, without informing party leader Micheál Martin.