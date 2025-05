US FEDERAL PROSECUTORS have begun delivering their opening statements in the sex trafficking trial of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The proceedings in New York got underway with prosecutors and the defence rejecting several candidates for the 12-person jury, which also includes six alternates.

Evidence will begin after the sides present their opening statements.

Combs, wearing a white jumper, entered the packed courtroom shortly before 9am (2pm Irish time), hugged his lawyers and gave a thumbs up to supporters seated behind him.

The 55-year-old music mogul has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties by use of force, threats and violence.

If convicted on all charges, he could face at least 15 years in prison. He has been held at a federal jail in Brooklyn since his arrest in September.

Lawyers for Combs say prosecutors are wrongly trying to make a crime out of a party-loving lifestyle that may have been indulgent, but was not illegal.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs sits at the defense table before the start of jury selection at Manhattan federal court. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Prosecutors say Combs coerced women into drugged-up group sexual encounters, then kept them in line through violence. He is accused of choking, hitting, kicking and dragging women, often by the hair.

Before jury selection was completed, both sides struck the maximum number of potential choices they were allowed, with the defence dismissing 10 and prosecutors eliminating six.

US district judge Arun Subramanian rejected defence lawyers’ claims that the prosecution was being discriminatory by striking seven black people from the jury, saying assistant US attorney Maurene Comey had given “race-neutral reasons”.

Judge Subramanian told jurors that the court would shield their identities from public view, a common practice in federal cases to keep juries anonymous, particularly in sensitive, high-profile matters where juror safety is a concern.

Combs’ former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, is expected to be among the trial’s early witnesses.

She filed a lawsuit in 2023 saying Combs had subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape.

The lawsuit was settled within hours of its filing, but it touched off a law enforcement investigation and was followed by dozens of lawsuits from people making similar claims.

Family and supporters of Combs, including his sons Quincy Brown, second from left, and Justin Combs, third from right, arrive to the courthouse in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Prosecutors plan to show jurors video a security camera video of Combs beating Cassie in the hallway of a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Jurors may also see recordings of events dubbed “Freak Offs”, where prosecutors say women had sex with male sex workers while Combs filmed them.

The indictment said the events sometimes lasted days and participants required IV-drips to recover.

Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, has said that the Bad Boy Records founder was “not a perfect person” and was undergoing therapy, including for drug use, before his arrest.

But he and other lawyers for Combs have said that any group sex was consensual and any violence was an aberration.

After the video of Combs assaulting Cassie in the hotel aired on CNN last year, Combs apologised and said he took “full responsibility” for his actions. “I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

The trial is expected to last at least eight weeks.