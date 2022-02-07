#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Monday 7 February 2022
Junior minister tells people to tackle high cost of living by switching suppliers

“It takes effort to shop and switch, and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money,” Seán Fleming told RTÉ’s Drivetime.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 7 Feb 2022, 7:40 PM
14 minutes ago 2,585 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5676424
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MINISTER OF State has advised citizens to switch suppliers to help deal with the rising cost of living and climbing energy prices, in response to claims that the Government has been slow to react to the cost of living issue.

When asked whether that advice was out of touch, or suitable to welfare recipients, Minister of State at the Department of Finance Seán Fleming told RTÉ’s Drivetime  said advising people to switch suppliers applies “to everybody on every income level”.

The Government is to announce a package of measures this week to tackle with the cost of living – particularly rising fuel costs and energy bills.

A €113 payment is expected to be given to every citizen to help pay for energy bills – this has been suggested since before Christmas, but has not yet been sent to people.

Fleming said that no final decision had been made on the payment, but that it would be specifically for March energy bills.

The Fianna Fáil TD also said that measures had been taken in the Budget 2022 to help people, such as the extension of the Fuel Allowance.

In response to the assertion that the Government is too slow to act in response to the rising cost of living, Fleming said:

“The main advice I would like your listeners to hear today, and it’s so simple people will get bored hearing it, is switch everything.

Switch your electricity supplier and you’ll get a reduced [price], switch your gas supplier if you’re on gas, switch your home heating oil, switch the shop or the supermarket you do your weekly shop in and you might find its €20 or €30 different in another place. Switch your insurance company, switch your bank and your mortgage interest rates.
All of that will save you hundreds of euros per year. It takes effort to shop and switch, and if people make an effort they can save a lot of money. And people will tell you, they’ve changed insurance companies they’ve changed the supermarket they go to, they’ve changed their electricity supplier.
So rather than just complaining on what the Government can do for me, you can actually have a serious impact on your own finance, but it involves people having to do some work themselves.

When asked to clarify whether he was telling members of the public to stop complaining about the rising cost of living, Fleming said that he was speaking about opposition TDs.

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson Pearse Doherty has called the comments “insulting” and “out of touch”, while Labour’s finance spokesperson Ged Nash said that Fianna Fáil voters will be “shopping around for better value at the next election”.

There won’t be “a mini Budget” in relation to this issue, and the measures that will be taken will be “once-off” so that they can come through to people as quickly as possible, he said.

Vat changes would be a more permanent measure and wouldn’t be suited to what is expected to be short-term inflation brought on by the pandemic, that will last for “a number of months, but not a number of years”. 

Fleming said that there is evidence that shopping around does work, adding that he shops around for car and health insurance himself.

“If you stay doing the same thing at the same prices you’ll end up paying more, if you move around you can get better prices, and that’s in our own hands.” 

About the author:

Gráinne Ní Aodha
