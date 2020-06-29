This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 29 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

High Court rejects case from Senators who wanted clarity on rules for Seanad sittings

The issue raised in a case against the State no longer remains, but the court said it “could arise again” in the future.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 29 Jun 2020, 2:16 PM
1 hour ago 3,457 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135949
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy
Image: Shutterstock/EQRoy

THE HIGH COURT has ruled that the Seanad can only meet after all 60 members have been elected or nominated by a new Taoiseach after a case was brought forward by a number of Senators before the new government was formed. 

The case was first brought forward earlier this month by ten Senators to clarify whether the Seanad could pass legislation before a new Taoiseach was elected and their 11 nominations for the Seanad announced. 

A new Taoiseach, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, was elected by TDs on Saturday. The new Cabinet was announced, followed by Martin’s 11 nominees for the Seanad.

The issue raised in the court case no longer remains as a result, but the court acknowledged that this situation “could arise again” in the future. 

It said the issue also might again affect any number of the plaintiffs in the same way and is “undoubtedly a question of exceptional public importance”. 

In a lengthy ruling today, the High Court said that the Seanad can only meet when all 60 members have been elected or nominated. 

“We are of the view that the first meeting of the Seanad may only lawfully take place when all sixty members identified in Article 18.1, elected and nominated, are in place,” the High Court ruling said. 

The general election was held on 8 February, but a government was only formed last Friday after members of Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party approved a Programme for Government.

There are 60 members of the Seanad. 49 Senators were elected in early April this year and the remaining 11 are nominated by the Taoiseach.

The Constitution says that a continuing Taoiseach cannot nominate these Senators, it must be a newly elected Taoiseach. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The now-complete Seanad will meet for the first time at 2.30pm today where a new Cathaoirleach will be elected. 

Ten Senators – five from the Labour Party and a number of independents – wrote to the former Taoiseach earlier this month seeking a date for the first sitting of the new Seanad.

The Senators who took this case against the Taoiseach, the State and the Attorney General, are Ivana Bacik, Victor Boyhan, Gerard Craughwell, Annie Hoey, Sharon Keogan, Michael McDowell, Rebecca Moynihan, Rónán Mullen, Marie Sherlock and Mark Wall.

The State argued the Seanad can only meet and legislate when all 60 members are in place.

Earlier this month, Senator Bacik said the democratic assembly “should not be frozen from legislating and there is a looming deadline of the end of June for the review and renewal of certain provisions under the Offences Against the State Acts”. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie