#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Wednesday 16 June 2021
Advertisement

Search operation ongoing in US national park for missing Irishman Cian McLaughlin

Cian McLaughlin was last seen by a friend at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 8 June.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 16 Jun 2021, 5:18 PM
1 hour ago 3,774 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5468768
Image: National Park Service
Image: National Park Service

A SEARCH OPERATION for a missing 27-year-old Dublin man who was last seen hiking in Wyoming in the US over a week ago remains ongoing. 

Cian McLaughlin was last seen by a friend at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 8 June, approximately half a mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead in the Grand Teton National Park, hiking to an unknown destination. 

Security cameras show that he entered the park via the Moose Entrance Station at 2.15pm on 8 June. 

McLaughlin was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses. 

He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left forearm.

Park rangers received additional tips yesterday about potential sightings of McLaughlin on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake on 8 June. 

As McLaughlin’s plans were unclear, anyone who has been travelling in the Teton backcountry since 8 June may have seen him and are asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch. 

Search efforts yesterday included over 40 park staff who conducted ground searches in high probability areas of the backcountry. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Five search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved. 

In addition, the Civil Air Patrol flew a search yesterday morning using forward looking infrared, a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation. 

Search operations are continuing today. 

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie