Search operation ongoing in US national park for missing Irishman Cian McLaughlin

A SEARCH OPERATION for a missing 27-year-old Dublin man who was last seen hiking in Wyoming in the US over a week ago remains ongoing.

Cian McLaughlin was last seen by a friend at around 2.30pm on Tuesday, 8 June, approximately half a mile from the Lupine Meadows Trailhead in the Grand Teton National Park, hiking to an unknown destination.

Security cameras show that he entered the park via the Moose Entrance Station at 2.15pm on 8 June.

McLaughlin was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt and a red watch while in his vehicle. In addition, it is believed he was wearing shorts, a bucket hat and round sunglasses.

He also has a noticeable tattoo on his left forearm.

Park rangers received additional tips yesterday about potential sightings of McLaughlin on the switchbacks below the Garnet Canyon/Surprise Lake junction and in the vicinity of Delta Lake on 8 June.

As McLaughlin’s plans were unclear, anyone who has been travelling in the Teton backcountry since 8 June may have seen him and are asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Search efforts yesterday included over 40 park staff who conducted ground searches in high probability areas of the backcountry.

Five search and rescue dog teams, members of Teton County Search and Rescue, and the Teton Interagency Helicopter have also been involved.

In addition, the Civil Air Patrol flew a search yesterday morning using forward looking infrared, a thermographic camera that senses infrared radiation.

Search operations are continuing today.

Anyone with information regarding McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch via call on text on 888-653-0009.