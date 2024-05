A BUILDING IN Tallaght, Dublin 24, that is earmarked for asylum seeker accommodation has been subject to a second arson attack in the span of a week.

The incident occurred at St John’s House on High Street in the early hours of this morning.

The small fire was extinguished by the fire brigade and no injuries were reported.

Gardaí were alerted but no arrests have been made.

It comes just a week after a petrol bomb was thrown at St John’s House, for which an 18-year-old man was charged and appeared before court.

The hearing was told that the sole occupant of the vacant building was a female security guard on duty who fled through a back exit when petrol bombs were hurled through a broken window a few metres from her desk.

The accused was refused bail.

Taoiseach Simon Harris described the attack as “idiotic, as well as being a disgusting act of criminality”.

Also last week, two men were arrested following a break in at the property.