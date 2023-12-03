Second boy (14) arrested after two petrol bombs thrown at police in Antrim yesterday

A SECOND YOUNG teenager has been arrested in connection to an incident where two petrol bombs were thrown at two police officers who were inspecting an abandoned car in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim yesterday.

The boy, aged 14, was arrested today on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

The incident took place around 1am yesterday morning and none of the officers were struck with the objects or suffered any injuries.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) in Antrim are now investigating the incident.

Another boy, aged 15, was arrested at the scene and charged yesterday with possession of a petrol bomb in suspicious circumstances, throwing a petrol bomb, disorderly behaviour and assault on police.

He will appear before the Belfast Youth Court later this month on 29 December. Both boys remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan said yesterday the force were fortunate that none of the officers were seriously injured as a result of the incident.