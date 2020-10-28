#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 28 October 2020
New national lockdown announced in France

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will close, but schools will stay open.

By Press Association Wednesday 28 Oct 2020, 7:40 PM
17 minutes ago
French president Emmanuel Macron speaking to the nation this evening.
Image: ABACA/PA Images
Image: ABACA/PA Images

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from this Friday to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

With over 520 deaths recorded yesterday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight Covid-19.

The lockdown will stay in place until “at least December 1″, Macron said. 

“[France has been] overpowered by a second wave,” Macron said in a national televised address this evening. 

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be forced to close, but unlike during the two-month lockdown imposed last spring, students will continue to go to school.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown tomorrow. 

More to follow…

Press Association

