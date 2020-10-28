New national lockdown announced in France

French president Emmanuel Macron speaking to the nation this evening.

FRENCH PRESIDENT EMMANUEL Macron has announced a second lockdown in France from this Friday to try to combat a strong resurgence of the coronavirus.

With over 520 deaths recorded yesterday, the French leader said that a new nationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fight Covid-19.

The lockdown will stay in place until “at least December 1″, Macron said.

“[France has been] overpowered by a second wave,” Macron said in a national televised address this evening.

Bars, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be forced to close, but unlike during the two-month lockdown imposed last spring, students will continue to go to school.

The government is scheduled to lay out the details of the new lockdown tomorrow.

