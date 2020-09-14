This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Monday 14 September 2020
Advertisement

Self-isolation period for Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days from 14

People must still restrict their movements for 14 days if they are a close contact.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 14 Sep 2020, 5:05 PM
29 minutes ago 9,330 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5204477
Image: Shutterstock/PowerUp
Image: Shutterstock/PowerUp

THE PERIOD OF self-isolation for Covid-19 cases in Ireland has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days. 

The new clinical guidance was issued to GPs by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today. 

Patients must be fever-free for the last five days of their self-isolation, under these changes. 

People must still restrict their movements for 14 days if they are a close contact. 

The changes from 14 to 10 days apply to positive cases in the community. It does not apply to people arriving in Ireland from non-Green List countries.

The changes follow a review of international evidence including a study by the Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA). 

It comes as the Government is set to announce its medium-term plan for living with Covid-19 tomorrow. 

NPHET last week recommended restrictions on household visitors in the Capital and said that only six people, from two other households, instead of three other households, should be allowed. 

The opening of all pubs in Dublin on 21 September may also be dependent on the spread of Covid-19 in Dublin. 

If accepted by the Government this week, the measures would be introduced for three weeks in Dublin.

Related Read

14.09.20 HSE targets graduates and students to boost contact tracing capacity

Speaking today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there has been a 20-fold increase in the incidence rate of the virus in Dublin over the last few weeks.

Varadkar said that based on the evidence and data, Dublin is “markedly different” from the rest of the country.

“That will require a different response and that will be borne in mind as we make announcements tomorrow,” he said.

Any decisions on any additional restrictions in Dublin will be made tomorrow by Cabinet. But the truth is the situation in Dublin is worrying.

Meanwhile, infectious diseases consultant Dr Clíona Ní Cheallaigh described the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland as “worrying”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, she said: ”The scene is changing in hospitals, and they are starting to see patients unwell with Covid.”

Dr Ní Cheallaigh said Covid-19 is spreading more rapidly from indoor settings and urged people to “think that everyone you come into contact with has the virus, and avoid all situations where it can be passed on”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Data from HPSC also shows there have been 2,018 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private households – including 122 new outbreaks reported in one week up to 9 September. 

An outbreak is defined by the HSE as either two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a particular setting or two or more cases of illness with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 where at least one person is a confirmed case.

Of 2,018 outbreaks, 4,281 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie