Self-isolation period for Covid-19 cases reduced to 10 days from 14

THE PERIOD OF self-isolation for Covid-19 cases in Ireland has been reduced from 14 days to 10 days.

The new clinical guidance was issued to GPs by the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) today.

Patients must be fever-free for the last five days of their self-isolation, under these changes.

People must still restrict their movements for 14 days if they are a close contact.

The changes from 14 to 10 days apply to positive cases in the community. It does not apply to people arriving in Ireland from non-Green List countries.

The changes follow a review of international evidence including a study by the Health Information & Quality Authority (HIQA).

It comes as the Government is set to announce its medium-term plan for living with Covid-19 tomorrow.

NPHET last week recommended restrictions on household visitors in the Capital and said that only six people, from two other households, instead of three other households, should be allowed.

The opening of all pubs in Dublin on 21 September may also be dependent on the spread of Covid-19 in Dublin.

If accepted by the Government this week, the measures would be introduced for three weeks in Dublin.

Speaking today, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said there has been a 20-fold increase in the incidence rate of the virus in Dublin over the last few weeks.

Varadkar said that based on the evidence and data, Dublin is “markedly different” from the rest of the country.

“That will require a different response and that will be borne in mind as we make announcements tomorrow,” he said.

Any decisions on any additional restrictions in Dublin will be made tomorrow by Cabinet. But the truth is the situation in Dublin is worrying.

Meanwhile, infectious diseases consultant Dr Clíona Ní Cheallaigh described the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Ireland as “worrying”.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne, she said: ”The scene is changing in hospitals, and they are starting to see patients unwell with Covid.”

Dr Ní Cheallaigh said Covid-19 is spreading more rapidly from indoor settings and urged people to “think that everyone you come into contact with has the virus, and avoid all situations where it can be passed on”.

Data from HPSC also shows there have been 2,018 outbreaks of Covid-19 in private households – including 122 new outbreaks reported in one week up to 9 September.

An outbreak is defined by the HSE as either two or more confirmed cases of Covid-19 in a particular setting or two or more cases of illness with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 where at least one person is a confirmed case.

Of 2,018 outbreaks, 4,281 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed.