Two men arrested after 'serious assault' in Tipperary town that left victim in hospital

A MAN IN his forties in a serious but stable condition in University Hospital Limerick after he was assaulted in the early hours of this morning in Tipperary.

Two men have been arrested and are currently in Garda custody.

Advertisement

Gardaí have said they are investigating the “serious assault” which took place on the roadway outside Greenane Drive, Tipperary town at about 2am.

Following enquiries by investigating Gardaí, “two males (aged in their 30s) were arrested this morning. Both men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations in County Tipperary,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of Greenane Drive, Tipperary town between the hours of 1:30am and 3am, including road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage, is asked to contact investigating Gardaí.

Any person with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.