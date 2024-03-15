Seven men discovered inside of a trailer at Rosslare Europort this morning

SEVEN MEN WERE discovered hidden in a trailer at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford this morning.

All seven men have been detained by gardaí for alleged immigration offences, according to a statement this evening. The group are currently being held at a garda station in Wexford and receiving medical attention.

The men were found around 6am this morning inside of a truck trailer, which has now been sent to gardaí for a technical examination.

Investigations into this morning’s discovery are ongoing.

In January, 14 people were arrested at Rosslare Europort for alleged immigration offences and later released after the group were found inside a refrigerated trailer.

A man was arrested later in connection to a human trafficking investigation. He was also later released.

It’s understood that UK authorities received a 999 call from someone inside the refrigerated trailer and had passed on the details to gardaí. Justice minister Helen McEntee said it was “fortuitous” that there were no deaths.