Several Cadbury chocolate desserts recalled due to listeria concerns

SEVERAL BATCHES OF Cadbury chocolate desserts are being recalled due to the possible presence of listeria monocytogenes.

This bacteria can cause listeria infection, with symptoms including mild flu-like symptoms, or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

The Cadbury products being recalled due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes are the Cadbury Crunchie, Cadbury Flake, and the Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons chocolate desserts.

Alamy Stock Photo File image of a Cadbury Crunchie chocolate dessert, which is one of three recalled desserts. Alamy Stock Photo

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland said the implicated batches were sold in some Lidl stores.

The implicated batches have a use-by date of 17 May for the Crunchie and Flake chocolate desserts, and a use-by date of 18 May for the Dairy Milk Buttons dessert.

Consumers are advised not to eat the above products with these use-by dates.

Retailers are also requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point-of-sale.

Dairy company Müller, which produces the Cadbury desserts, said it was recalling various batches in the UK and Ireland as a precaution.

In a statement, Müller said: “Müller produces these products under licence from Mondelez International and has stressed that this does not impact any other products it produces in the UK or other markets.

“Consumers should return the product to the store from where it was bought. For further information, contact Muller UK & Ireland’s consumer care team on team_cccare@muller.co.uk or 07354 835 893.

“This is an isolated incident, and an extensive investigation is being carried out.”

Pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to listeria infection.

Alamy Stock Photo File image of a Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons chocolate dessert. Alamy Stock Photo

The time frame between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average three weeks, but can range between three and 70 days.

The recall follows a similar move yesterday by the Food Standards Agency in the UK.