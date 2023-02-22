Several people injured in Co Carlow collision, with road to remain closed overnight

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A STRETCH OF the N80 in Co Carlow is to remain closed overnight due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.
Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision and a number of persons required medical attention.
The N80 is currently closed between Junction 5 of the M9 and Ballon as a result.
Gardaí are currently investigating the scene and a spokesperson said the road is expected to remain closed overnight.
