Wednesday 22 February 2023
Several people injured in Co Carlow collision, with road to remain closed overnight
9 minutes ago

A STRETCH OF the N80 in Co Carlow is to remain closed overnight due to a two-vehicle road traffic collision.

Emergency services attended the scene of the two-vehicle collision and a number of persons required medical attention.

The N80 is currently closed between Junction 5 of the M9 and Ballon as a result.

Gardaí are currently investigating the scene and a spokesperson said the road is expected to remain closed overnight.

Diarmuid Pepper
