Patient data from HSE hack has appeared on the dark net, Minister confirms

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly has confirmed that HSE data has leaked on the dark net, adding that the ransomware attack was “extensive”, “despicable” and has “real-world” consequences for patients.

The Minister also said that it was “distasteful” that some legal firms had advertised suing the State over potential data privacy breaches as a result of the day-zero cyber attack, accusing some legal firms of “licking their lips” at the prospect.

“When we are in the middle of trying to get urgent healthcare services back up and running for sick patients, I certainly find it very distasteful that any law firm would be putting stuff up on their websites to that end,” he told Newstalk Breakfast.

The Financial Times reported yesterday that it had seen screenshots and files proving that medical and personal information belonging to HSE patients had been shared online – in what it called the first confirmation of a data leak since the HSE ransomware attack.

Transport and Communications Eamon Ryan earlier described this reported data leak as “credible”; Minister Donnelly has previously said that such a leak was possible.

In an interview with Newstalk this morning, the Health Minister gave the strongest public confirmation that HSE patient data had been leaked to the dark web:

On the face of it, as has been reported, data from the HSE does appear to have been displayed on the dark net. The details of that are not something that would be confirmed because it’s an ongoing Garda investigation.

He said that anyone who is contacted about their HSE data appearing online should contact Gardaí.

Donnelly said that there has been an increase in ICT investment has risen from €130 million in 2019, €145 last year, and €203 million this year. The IT staff at the HSE is to be “doubled from a base of 400″, he added.

The Dáil heard yesterday that a medical organisation from outside Ireland contacted a patient offering them services they required and knew details of their medical history. Labour leader Alan Kelly said this incident with his constituent “seems to align very much” with the HSE cyber attack.

The HSE is continuing to grapple with the fallout of the ransomware attack on its IT systems, with patients facing delays due to paper-based systems, or cancelled appointments.

The Health Minister said today that some of the branches of the health service most severely affected are radiology and diagnostics, radiation oncology, chemotherapy, the patient administration system, and maternity and infant care.

The delays in the healthcare system is expected to stretch over the coming weeks: some 2,000 HSE systems are being cleared by IT and cyber security teams, and 85,000 computers are being wiped and software reinstalled one-by-one.

Even if these services are cleared and brought back online, there is still a risk that the hackers could publish sensitive and private data if the ransom they demand is not paid.

Government ministers have not deviated from public statements that the State’s policy is to not pay a ransom demand, and that this ransom will not be paid.