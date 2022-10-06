Justice Minister to strengthen sex offender laws with new powers for Gardaí

NEW LAWS TO strengthen the monitoring of sex offenders are set to be brought forward by Justice Minister McEntee, with Gardaí set to be granted new powers.

The new laws would allow Gardaí to provide photos of sex offenders to members of the public, if they feel that there is a situation where people may be at risk.

Speaking to reporters this morning, McEntee said that she wanted to have “the strongest law possible” around monitoring sex offenders.

“The reason that I’m bringing forward the amendments is to make sure that we have the strongest law possible in terms of monitoring sex offenders who are in our community, making sure that we protect people in general and our citizens,” said McEntee.

“So for example, where they would be able to show a particular photograph to a principal in a school, or perhaps concerns have been raised around an individual who’s on the sex offenders register.”

The Minister added that photos would not be put up on social media and would not be shared widely.

“What this will not be is a picture being put up on social media, a picture online being shared widely. This will be very specific. It will be very focused on where there might be particular concerns.”

McEntee said she hoped to have the bill enacted by the end of October but that there would be a lead-in time before the new powers are in effect.

Alongside being able to show photographs of sex offenders, there will be a reduction in the notification period for the sex offenders register from seven to three days.

The proposals will also provide for courts to prohibit sex offenders from working with children or vulnerable adults and allow for electronic monitoring of sex offenders in certain circumstances.

According to McEntee, she had worked closely with Independent TD Denis Naughten on the proposals.