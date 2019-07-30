Gardaí investigating report of sexual assault in early hours of Sunday morning in Courtown, Wexford

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into a report of a sexual assault that allegedly happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Co Wexford.

The incident, which gardaí said is of a serious nature, is reported to have happened at around 12.15am in the Burrow area of Courtown Harbour in Gorey.

It is understood the alleged incident was a sexual assault.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Burrow area between 10pm on Saturday night and 2am on Sunday morning who saw any suspicious behaviour to contact gardaí in Gorey on 053 943 0690 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí would not release any further information “due to the sensitive nature of the incident”.

Investigations are ongoing.