Dublin: 1°C Thursday 15 December 2022
Advertisement

Service to be held for injured Trooper Shane Kearney in native Killeagh this evening

The injured Trooper’s community is coming together as it offers messages of hope for his recovery as he remains in critical condition.

13 minutes ago 665 Views 0 Comments
Trooper Shane Kearney
Image: Irish Defence Forces
Image: Irish Defence Forces

A CHURCH SERVICE is due to take place this evening for Irish Trooper Shane Kearney who was seriously injured in Lebanon this morning.

The 22-year-old from Killeagh in Co Cork suffered a head injury in an incident and is in critical condition in hospital.

Two other members of the Irish Defence Forces are in hospital, while 23-year-old Private Seán Rooney was sadly killed.

Early this morning, a convoy of two Armoured Utility Vehicles (AUVs) carrying eight personnel from the 121st Infantry Battalion was travelling to the Lebanese capital of Beirut when it came under small arms fire, according to the Defence Forces, leading to Rooney’s death and the injury of the three other personnel.

A service is taking place at 7.30pm this evening in Shane Kearney’s home of Killeagh in the local church as the community comes together to hope for his recovery.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Drivetime this evening, a local priest outlined Shane’s role in the community and said the incident came as a “big shock”.

He described Shane as a “lovely hurler” and said he has enjoyed successes playing the sport.

“The family invite everyone to come [to the service] because they said the more prayers, the better chance that Shane has.”

The Trooper received a head injury this morning and underwent surgery in hospital, according to a spokesperson for the Defence Forces.

He is in intensive care in critical condition, while the other two injured members are in stable condition.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
@laurenanna_1
lauren@thejournal.ie

