SHANE LOWRY HAS further extended his congratulations publicly to his friend and competition, Rory McIlroy, following his historic Masters win on Sunday.

In a post to X alongside a picture of the two golfers hugging, Lowry wrote:

“The Masters is one of the greatest weeks in golf. I was so disappointed with my performance Sunday but I gave it everything and that’s all I can ask for.

“I’ve never been happier to watch someone else achieve something that I want so badly myself. Rory deserves every bit of this and I was so happy to be there to watch him make history.”

I've never been happier to watch someone else achieve something that I want so badly myself. Rory deserves every bit of this and I was so happy to be there to watch him make history."

The longtime friends were both in contention for the coveted green jacket. On Saturday, the day before the final round, Lowry was asked by a reporter during a short chat with the media present whether he found himself looking back at how McIlroy was getting on during the day’s third round.

Annoyed, Lowry had replied: “I’m not going to stand here and talk about Rory for ten minutes.

“I’m trying to win the tournament as well. I know that’s what ye all want me to talk about, but I’ve just had a shit finish, I’ve got a chance to win the Masters, and I’m going to go hit some balls.”

He answered a further question and then said that he believed that, like tennis players, golfers should be given some time to assess their performance themselves before speaking to the media.

“I feel like we should have the same thing. That’s how I feel. I’m probably going to say something stupid. I probably already have said something stupid because I’m pissed off right now. I’m just going to leave, okay?”

Following McIlroy’s win that completed his career Grand Slam, Lowry was present to cheer on and congratulate his friend.