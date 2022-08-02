Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 24°C Tuesday 2 August 2022
Advertisement

Shane Lowry's golf clubs missing in Dublin Airport

The 35-year-old has asked the DAA to locate his lost luggage and kit bag.

By Sarah McGuinness Tuesday 2 Aug 2022, 3:26 PM
1 hour ago 10,179 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5831170
Shane Lowry at the 2022 Golf Open in St Andrew's, Scotland.
Image: Richard Sellers via PA
Shane Lowry at the 2022 Golf Open in St Andrew's, Scotland.
Shane Lowry at the 2022 Golf Open in St Andrew's, Scotland.
Image: Richard Sellers via PA

GOLFER SHANE LOWRY has asked Dublin Airport to locate his missing golf clubs. 

In a Tweet published this afternoon, the 2019 Open Championship winner appealed to the DAA to help locate his kit bag and suitcase.

https://twitter.com/ShaneLowryGolf/status/1554442201668673537

It is not yet clear where Lowry was travelling to or how long the clubs have been missing for.

The Journal has contacted the DAA in relation to Lowry’s appeal. The authority said that they were unable to offer a comment at this time.

Lowry’s clubs are not the first which have gone missing, with Leona Maguire making a similar online plea to Dublin Airport after her kit bag went missing en route to Geneva last month.

The incident came in the same week as Irish musician Andy Irvine said that two of his instruments, which he believes are worth over €16,000, went missing on his journey from Dublin to Copenhagen.

Maguire’s clubs have since been located.

Baggage issues in the capital’s airport have dominated headlines in recent weeks, with the Oireachtas Transport Committee hearing that almost 4,200 lost bags are waiting to be reunited with their owners last week.

https://twitter.com/ivorytowerjourn/status/1554373700480376834

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Sarah McGuinness
sarah.mcguinness@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie