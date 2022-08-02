Shane Lowry's golf clubs missing in Dublin Airport

GOLFER SHANE LOWRY has asked Dublin Airport to locate his missing golf clubs.

In a Tweet published this afternoon, the 2019 Open Championship winner appealed to the DAA to help locate his kit bag and suitcase.

It is not yet clear where Lowry was travelling to or how long the clubs have been missing for.

The Journal has contacted the DAA in relation to Lowry’s appeal. The authority said that they were unable to offer a comment at this time.

Lowry’s clubs are not the first which have gone missing, with Leona Maguire making a similar online plea to Dublin Airport after her kit bag went missing en route to Geneva last month.

The incident came in the same week as Irish musician Andy Irvine said that two of his instruments, which he believes are worth over €16,000, went missing on his journey from Dublin to Copenhagen.

Maguire’s clubs have since been located.

Baggage issues in the capital’s airport have dominated headlines in recent weeks, with the Oireachtas Transport Committee hearing that almost 4,200 lost bags are waiting to be reunited with their owners last week.

