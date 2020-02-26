'Absolutely no option' but to recommend cancelling Ireland v Italy Six Nations match - Ross

MINISTER FOR TRANSPORT, Tourism and Sport Shane Ross has said that he supports the government’s recommendation to cancel the upcoming Six Nations match against Italy on Saturday week.

“We have absolutely no option,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

The minister said that to “defy” advice from public health officials “would be very foolish indeed”.

“It’s a very difficult situation for everybody but of course health is the most important issue at stake here.”

Of the coronavirus crisis he said “we have managed so far to avoid it in Ireland”.

“It’s breaking out in different places every day. We have to do everything we can to ensure it doesn’t come here and it doesn’t spread here.”

His comments come ahead of a meeting between Health Minister Simon Harris and the IRFU today.

Harris announced the decision to recommend cancelling the match on last night’s Six One news.

He said it was the “very clear view” of the National Public Health Emergency Team, which met yesterday, that the game should not go ahead in the interests of public safety.

The IRFU subsequently said it was not in a position to comment further and was seeking an urgent meeting with Harris to understand the reasoning behind the decision.

Harris has this morning defended making the comments before first speaking to the IRFU, saying his officials were “trying to contact” the organisation at the time.

“We had a pretty big meeting yesterday at the National Public Health Emergency Team. These are all our lead experts in public health, and they made a number of decisions. This is one of the decisions that they made. I was going to be asked straight about it on the Six O’Clock News. We were trying to contact the IRFU at the same time, but we were always, as I said last night, we’re always intended on sitting down with the IRFU today, explaining the rationale,” Harris told the Dermot and Dave programme.

Though, in fairness, I think the rationale is pretty clear. It doesn’t seem like a great idea to be encouraging people to travel to Ireland from an affected part of the world now which northern Italy now is we know northern Italy is a particular stronghold for Italian rugby.

Several regions of Italy have been badly affected by the coronavirus, with over 200 people diagnosed so far.

90 cases have been tested in Ireland, but all have come back negative. No one in Ireland has yet tested positive for the coronavirus.

Ross said this morning that, if the game is cancelled, Ireland cannot stop Italians who have already booked trips from visiting the country.

“You can’t stop them coming, that would be absolutely wrong, we’re keeping the borders open, we’re not going that far,” he said.

“But we’re certainly not going encourage measures that are going to heighten the risk,” Ross added.

On St Patrick’s Day festivities, Ross said that the decision on how they should be handled would be a matter for the Department of Health and said that a decision will be made “closer to the time”.

“Hard decisions will have to be looked at and will have to be made,” Ross said.

In a statement last night the organisers of the St Patrick’s Festival said they would “follow the advice” of all relevant authorities amidst the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.

A spokesperson told TheJournal.ie: “St Patrick’s Festival is monitoring the situation regarding COVID-19 and will continue to do so. We follow the advice and direction of relevant authorities in all matters of public safety.”