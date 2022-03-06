#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 6 March 2022
Shane Warne to have state funeral in Australia

His death has sparked a global outpouring of grief.

By AFP Sunday 6 Mar 2022
Image: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
AUSTRALIAN CRICKET LEGEND Shane Warne, who died suddenly Friday aged 52, will be honoured with a state funeral, after his family accepted an offer from the premier of his home state.

“I’ve spoken with the Warne family again today and they have accepted my offer of a State Funeral to remember Shane,” Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews tweeted today.

“It will be an opportunity for Victorians to pay tribute to his contribution to his sport, to our state and the country.”

Andrews said details of the service will be finalised in the coming days.

Warne — one of the greatest Test cricketers of all time — was found unresponsive in his luxury villa at the Samujana resort in Thailand on Friday evening after failing to meet friends.

His death sparked a global outpouring of grief from prime ministers, rock stars and fellow players, an acknowledgement that the Melbourne native transcended his sport.

In his honour, the Great Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground will be renamed the S.K. Warne Stand, the Victorian government has said.

Over the weekend, Warne’s fans flocked to his statue outside the cricket ground, laying flowers, cricket balls and even bottles of beer as tributes to the cricketer’s legacy.

– © AFP 2022

