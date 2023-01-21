Man charged with murder in relation to shooting of father of four in Lurgan

A MAN HAS been charged with murder in relation to the fatal shooting of father of four Shane Whitla.

The PSNI has stated that the 29-year-old man who was charged will appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court today.

Shane Whitla (39) was shot multiple times, including once in the back, in Lurgan, Co Armagh on Thursday, 12 January.

His body was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park.

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team yesterday issued a statement after they revisited the scene of the murder.

They stated that Whitla was “shot in an alleyway off Woodville Street, before making his way to Lord Lurgan Park where he was sadly pronounced dead”.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “Yesterday, Thursday 19 January, was one week on since Shane was brutally murdered. He had been shot a number of times, including once in the back.

“This was a cowardly attack, which has taken a man’s life and left a family truly heartbroken. It leaves four children without their father,” he added.

He continued: “Our officers revisited the scene yesterday evening. We’ve been speaking with pedestrians, drivers and passengers, and have carried out extensive house-to-house enquiries.

He reiterated the appeal for anyone with information to come forward, by calling 101.

“I’m also keen to highlight the reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and independent of the police. The reward is offered for information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Shane’s murder. Importantly, information can be given with 100% anonymity,” Caldwell said.

Yesterday a 28-year-old man was charged with murder and possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.

He is also due in court today.