All flights temporarily suspended at Shannon Airport due to emergency incident

The plane on the tarmac at Shannon Airport this morning. Source: Charles Pereira

SHANNON AIRPORT HAS suspended all flights due to an incident at the hub.

The airport shared the information online said the suspension relates to an incident involving a Boeing 763 aircraft.

“Emergency services are in attendance. All passengers and crew have disembarked. Airport operations temporarily suspended,” Shannon Airport said on Twitter.

Air traffic controllers noticed smoke coming from the jet’s right side landing gear as it taxied along the runway.

It’s understood that the Omni Air International jet Boeing 767-300 just was about to depart when the crew had to return to the terminal. Omni Air International is a civilian airline that transports personnel for the United State’s military.

It was first thought that the smoke was coming from the braking system so the flight crew decided to stop on the runway and request a tug tow the jet back to its parking stand.

Soon afterwards, air traffic controllers called the flight crew again and instructed them to evacuate their aircraft as a fire could now been seen in the left side landing gear.

The crew brought their aircraft to a stop on the runway while passengers and crew quickly left the jet via two emergency slides on the right side of the plane.

Source: Shannon Airport /Twitter

In the meantime airport fire crews were scrambled to deal with the incident and quickly extinguished the fire.

One eyewitness told TheJournal.ie that an announcement was made in the airport that there was an emergency incident and that the runway would be closed for an hour.

Charles Pereira said that the plane has landed and is visible on the tarmac and is being attended to by four fire engines.

He says that they have been spraying the aircraft with foam but that “there are no signs of fire or smoke”.

“There are no ambulances at the aircraft which is a good sign,” he added.

- With reporting by Pat Flynn