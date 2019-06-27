This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman killed after being attacked by three sharks in the Bahamas

Californian woman Jordan Lindsay (21) was snorkeling with her family when she was attacked by the predators.

By Associated Press Thursday 27 Jun 2019, 11:43 AM
19 minutes ago 2,408 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4699335
Jordan Lindsey was killed in the Bahamas yesterday.
Image: Go Fund Me
Image: Go Fund Me

A WOMAN WAS killed when she was attacked by three sharks while holidaying in the Bahamas.

Californian woman Jordan Lindsay (21) was snorkeling with her family when she was attacked by the predators near Rose Island in the Caribbean.

An ABC news affiliate reports that the young woman’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

Linday’s family has launched a Go Fund Me page to help with the repatriation of her body. 

On the fundraising page, the family describe her as “the most beautiful, gentle soul” who will be “missed deeply”.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy

