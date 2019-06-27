Woman killed after being attacked by three sharks in the Bahamas

Jordan Lindsey was killed in the Bahamas yesterday.

A WOMAN WAS killed when she was attacked by three sharks while holidaying in the Bahamas.

Californian woman Jordan Lindsay (21) was snorkeling with her family when she was attacked by the predators near Rose Island in the Caribbean.

An ABC news affiliate reports that the young woman’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

Linday’s family has launched a Go Fund Me page to help with the repatriation of her body.

On the fundraising page, the family describe her as “the most beautiful, gentle soul” who will be “missed deeply”.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy