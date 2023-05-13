Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 13 May 2023 Dublin: 8°C
# wilton manor
Gardaí appeal for information on silver saloon car seen at time of Cork shooting
A man in his 40s was injured in the incident.
2.0k
0
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a shooting in the city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man in his 40s was injured in the incident, which occurred in the Wilton Manor area of the city. He was still being treated at Cork University Hospital last night, where his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are in particular looking for information on the movements of a silver saloon car that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas at the time of the shooting. It’s understood this car then travelled from the scene in the direction of Bishopstown.

Anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from these locations between approximately 4.45am and 5.45am yesterday morning, Friday 12 May, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
@cormfitz
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     