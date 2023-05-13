Gardaí appeal for information on silver saloon car seen at time of Cork shooting

GARDAÍ IN CORK are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a shooting in the city in the early hours of yesterday morning.

A man in his 40s was injured in the incident, which occurred in the Wilton Manor area of the city. He was still being treated at Cork University Hospital last night, where his injuries were described as non-life threatening.

Gardaí are in particular looking for information on the movements of a silver saloon car that was observed in the Summerstown Drive, Summerstown Road, Wilton Court and Wilton Manor areas at the time of the shooting. It’s understood this car then travelled from the scene in the direction of Bishopstown.

Anyone with video footage (including dashcam) from these locations between approximately 4.45am and 5.45am yesterday morning, Friday 12 May, is asked to make it available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.