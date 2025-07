TWO PEOPLE HAVE died in the US after a shooting at a casino in Reno, Nevada, police have said.

Officers from a number of departments responded to reports of an active shooting at the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino just before 7.30am (3.30pm Irish time). A suspect was found after officers arrived on scene within three minutes of receiving the first call.

A Reno Police Department spokesperson told reporters in Nevada that two people died as a result of the shooting today. Several people were also transported to local hospitals by ambulance and paramedic staff.

The suspect was arrested and also taken to hospital. The police department said that the condition of the suspect is unknown at this time and has asked locals to avoid the area as officers conduct an investigation.

