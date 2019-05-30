Gardaí find shotgun cartridges and items purporting to be firearms in west Dublin

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have recovered shotgun cartridges and other items purporting to be firearms.

The recovery of these items comes after gardaí discovered a handgun, bullets and a silencer following an operation targeting organised criminal activity in the Blanchardstown area on Tuesday evening.

During that operation, units from Blanchardstown and Finglas conducted a search of a wooded area off Waterville Road.

The Makarov handgun was found with a fitted silencer, along with seven bullets.

In further searches arising from the recovery on Tuesday, gardaí continued to search a wooded area off Waterville Road yesterday.

Further assistance was provided by the Defence Forces this morning.

During the course of these searches, shotgun cartridges and other items purporting to be firearms were recovered.

This operation was targeting the possession of firearms and their use by criminal gangs in the Blanchardstown area.

Gardaí and Defence Forces have concluded the search operation at this time.