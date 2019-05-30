This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 30 May, 2019
Gardaí find shotgun cartridges and items purporting to be firearms in west Dublin

This follows the recovery of a handgun, bullets and a silencer by gardaí on Tuesday evening.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 30 May 2019, 6:11 PM
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have recovered shotgun cartridges and other items purporting to be firearms. 

The recovery of these items comes after gardaí discovered a handgun, bullets and a silencer following an operation targeting organised criminal activity in the Blanchardstown area on Tuesday evening

During that operation, units from Blanchardstown and Finglas conducted a search of a wooded area off Waterville Road.

The Makarov handgun was found with a fitted silencer, along with seven bullets.

In further searches arising from the recovery on Tuesday, gardaí continued to search a wooded area off Waterville Road yesterday. 

Further assistance was provided by the Defence Forces this morning. 

During the course of these searches, shotgun cartridges and other items purporting to be firearms were recovered. 

This operation was targeting the possession of firearms and their use by criminal gangs in the Blanchardstown area.

Gardaí and Defence Forces have concluded the search operation at this time. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

