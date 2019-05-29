Gardaí find handgun with fitted silencer in wooded area in Blanchardstown

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN NORTH-west Dublin have recovered a handgun, bullets and a silencer following an operation targeting organised criminal activity in the area yesterday evening.

Units from Blanchardstown and Finglas conducted a search of a wooded area off Waterville Road in Dublin 15 last night.

The Makarov handgun was found with a fitted silencer, along with seven bullets.

They’ve been sent for ballistic and forensic examination.

Searches in the area are continuing, and enquiries are ongoing, gardaí said.