Gardaí find handgun with fitted silencer in wooded area in Blanchardstown

GARDAÍ IN NORTH-west Dublin have recovered a handgun, bullets and a silencer following an operation targeting organised criminal activity in the area yesterday evening.
Units from Blanchardstown and Finglas conducted a search of a wooded area off Waterville Road in Dublin 15 last night.
The Makarov handgun was found with a fitted silencer, along with seven bullets.
They’ve been sent for ballistic and forensic examination.
Searches in the area are continuing, and enquiries are ongoing, gardaí said.
COMMENTS (3)