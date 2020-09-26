#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 26 September 2020
Shotgun seized and two men arrested after garda pursuit in north Dublin

A vehicle was also seized by gardaí for a technical examination.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 26 Sep 2020, 1:40 PM
An image of the seized item
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook
Image: An Garda Síochána via Facebook

A SHOTGUN HAS been seized and two men have been arrested after they were pursued by gardaí in Co Dublin yesterday evening. 

As a result of an intelligence-led operation as part of Drogheda’s Operation Stratus, gardaí attempted to stop a vehicle in the Pinewood Green area of Balbriggan at around 6pm. 

The two male occupants of the vehicle failed to comply with gardaí and attempted to reverse at high speed in an attempt to flee the scene. 

The two men then abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. They were both pursued on foot by gardaí and arrested after being located in shrubbery near Castleland Park View, Balbriggan. 

The vehicle was seized by gardaí for technical examination. 

During the course of the examination, a sawn-off Beretta shotgun and six shotgun cartridges were recovered and seized. 

These seized items will be sent to the ballistics unit for analysis. 

The two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, are currently being detained at Swords and Balbriggan Garda Stations under the provision of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. 

Investigations are ongoing. 

