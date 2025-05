THE CAMOGIE MUNSTER final that was due to take place today was postponed yesterday by Munster Camogie after players said they planned to wear shorts instead of skorts.

Camogie players have been speaking out against rules that require them to wear skorts – a piece of clothing with tight pair of shorts and a short sports skirt attached.

At the Leinster semi-final between Dublin and Kilkenny last week, the teams came out in shorts instead of skorts but were forced to go back in and change.

Ahead of the Munster match between Waterford and Cork this week, both teams said they planned to wear shorts and refuse to change, even if it meant giving the win to the other side or abandoning the game.

Munster Camogie announced yesterday that it had decided to postpone the game to an unspecified future date.

Today, we’re asking: Do you think the Munster camogie final should have gone ahead?